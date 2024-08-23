New TVS Jupiter Variants Breakdown

The newly launched TVS Jupiter is available in four variants. Here’s what each of these variants has to offer.
The entry-level Jupiter variant is priced at
Rs. 73,700 (ex-showroom) and gets only the essentials including an analogue instrument cluster, steel wheels, and the integrated starter generator (ISG). It comes with
drum brakes at either end.
The Jupiter Drum Alloy variant is priced at
Rs 79,200 (ex-showroom) and gets the same features as the base trim. However, it rides
on 12-inch alloy wheels and can be had in four colors - Starlight Blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, Titanium Grey Matte, and Meteor Red Gloss.
The Jupiter Drum SmartXonnect is priced at
Rs 83,250 (ex-showroom) and adds more features like the new signature lightbar on the front apron, an LCD console with Bluetooth connectivity, and turn-by-turn navigation, as well as iGO Assist for better efficiency. It alsogets ‘Fine Me’, a follow-me-home headlamp, and a mobile charger.
The top-spec Jupiter Disc SmartXonnect is priced at Rs 87,250 (ex-showroom) and carries over all the features from the lower variants along with a front disc brake.