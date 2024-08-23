New TVS Jupiter Variants Breakdown

The Jupiter Drum SmartXonnect is priced at

Rs 83,250 (ex-showroom) and adds more features like the new signature lightbar on the front apron, an LCD console with Bluetooth connectivity, and turn-by-turn navigation, as well as iGO Assist for better efficiency. It alsogets ‘Fine Me’, a follow-me-home headlamp, and a mobile charger.

TVS Jupiter Drum SmartXonnect