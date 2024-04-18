Nissan Magnite recalled

Nissan India has issued a recall for the Magnite sub-compact SUV
The recall is due to a faulty front door handle sensors
The recall affects units of the vehicle's base XE and XL trims, manufactured between Nov 2020 and Dec 2023. However, the brand states the issue doesn’t pose a risk to passenger safety.
Customers can visit their nearest Nissan service centre where the retrofitting of the sensors will be done, free of charge.
The Magnite is currently the only vehicle Nissan retails in the Indian market at present and has been on sale here for over three years.
