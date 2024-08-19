Ola Roadster Series Launched In India

The Ola Roadster Pro will be the flagship e-bike with 2 variants - 8 kWh and 16 kWh - priced at Rs. 2 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will get USD forks, a bigger display and even ADAS, with a liquid-cooled 52 kW (70 bhp) motor and a top speed of 194 kmph.

