Ola Roadster Series Launched In India

Ola Electric has ventured into the e-motorcycle segment with the Roadster series. The Ola Roadster will be available in three model lines - Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro. Prices start from Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ola Electric is only accepting reservations for the Roadster series at the moment. Deliveries will start from January 2025 onwards. Meanwhile, deliveries for the top-spec Roadster Pro will begin in Diwali 2025.
The Ola Roadster X is the entry-level commuter and will get 3 battery packs - 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh, priced between Rs. 74,999 and Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom). It will have a peak output of 11 kW (14.7 bhp) and a top speed of 124 kmph.
The Ola Roadster will be the mid-tier version with 3 batteries - 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh - priced between Rs. 1.05 lakh and Rs. 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The styling is sportier and there’s a bigger 13 kW (17.4 bhp) motor with a top speed of 126 kmph.
The Ola Roadster Pro will be the flagship e-bike with 2 variants - 8 kWh and 16 kWh - priced at Rs. 2 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will get USD forks, a bigger display and even ADAS, with a liquid-cooled 52 kW (70 bhp) motor and a top speed of 194 kmph.
Want To Know More?Check full story below;