Ola S1 Pro Scooter Receives DVA Certification Under PLI Scheme

Ola Electric's Flagship Product, the S1 Pro Scooter, has received the DOmestic Value Addition (DVA) certification under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme from the automobile and auto component industry. It is the second model from Ola to get the certification after S1 Air

The Certification means that the S1 Pro scooter has compiled with the minimum localisation criteria of 50% mandated by the Ministry of Heavy Industries. The certification was awarded after thorough evaluation ensuring compliance of localisation standards by ICAT

Ola Electric is now eligible for Incentives for 5 Financial Years.

The company is poised to receive incentives under the Cell PLI scheme for a 5 year period following the commissioning of the Ola Gigafactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu

Company to get Cell PLI Scheme benefits as well

