Ranbir Kapoor’s Bentley Continental GT

Actor Ranbir Kapoor brings home the Bentley Continental GT and was recently spotted driving it in Mumbai.

This is Kapoor’s second luxury car within a year as the actor previously bought the newgeneration Range Rover LWB in 2023, replacing his previous-generation version

The Continental GT gets a 4.0-litre V8 engine tuned for 542 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque.

The two-door coupe can propel from 0-100 kmph in a flat 4 seconds with a top speed of 318 kmph.

The Bentley Continental GT will cost you over Rs. 6 crores (on-road), depending on the options list.

