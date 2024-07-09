Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Revealed In Patent Images

Design patents for Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle have revealed what the production model will look like
The new model looks to be a retro-styled roadster with an electric powertrain
Going by earlier reports and leaked images, Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle will be called the “electriK01”.
Styling cues on the motorcycle include a round headlight, with round circular turn indicators, classic tear-drop shaped “tank,” a solo saddle and rounded
While not confirmed right now, the design of the electric Royal Enfield seems to be production ready. It could well be launched within this calendar year, considering Royal Enfield has been developing and testing electric motorcycles for several years now
