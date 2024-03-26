Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched in USA

Royal Enfield has launched its bobber-styled factory custom, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 in US and Canada, joining the INT 650 (called the Interceptor 650 in India and Europe), Continental GT 650 and Super Meteor 650
In the US, the Shotgun 650 has been priced at $6,899, which is priced slightly below the Super Meteor 650 at $6,999. For Canada, the Shotgun 650 has been priced at $9,199, while the Super Meteor 650 is available in Canada at $9,599.
Like the other 650 Twins model range, the Shotgun 650 is powered by the same 648 cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine which makes 46.6 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox
Royal Enfield is offering the Shotgun 650 with a choice of four colourways, including Stencil White, Plasma Blue, Green Drill and Sheetmetal Grey. Each livery comes with a unique paint job with graphic work
Royal Enfield will have a lot of expectations from the Shotgun 650 from the North American markets, a traditionally strong market for cruisers, and factory custom bobbers.
Get more details in our full story below: