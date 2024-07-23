Skoda Kushaq, Slavia 1.0 TSI Are Now E20-Compliant

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has certified Skoda’s 1.0-litre TSI engine compliant with E20 fuel.

The 1.0-litre TSI engine powers Skoda India's Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan

Skoda’s 1.5-litre TSI engine is also undergoing tests, with results expected to be shared in Q4 2024.

E20 fuel consists of a blend of 20 per cent ethanol, derived from renewable sources such as corn, sugarcane, or biomass, and 80 per cent petrol

The Indian government has already made it mandatory for all vehicles to be E20- compliant by April 1, 2025.

