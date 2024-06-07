Tata has rolled out two new variants of the hatchback – XZ Lux and XZ+S Lux, while upgrading the existing XZ+OS variant.
Prices for the variants are as follows- XZ Lux (Rs 9 lakh) and XZ+S Lux (Rs 9.65 lakh), while upgrading the existing XZ+OS variant (Rs 9.99 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom). However, these prices are only for their respective petrol manual variants.
The biggest change on the new variants is a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with 360-degree cameras.
The XZ Lux +S variant also gets six airbags unlike the XZ Lux.
The upgraded XZ+OS variant now gets an air purifier, along with iRA connected car tech.
