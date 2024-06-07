Tata Altroz Racer Launched At Rs 9.49 Lakh; Gets 118 BHP Turbo-Petrol

Tata Motors has finally launched the Altroz Racer in India. Offered in three variants, its introductory prices range from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh (All prices, ex-showroom).
It comes in three new dual-tone colour schemes. It also sports white stripes running the length of the car on the hood and the roof. All aside, it retains the same basic design as the standard Altroz.
Inside, the Altroz Racer gets an all-black interior consisting of black seats with white and orange stripes. It gets a 10.24-inch infotainment system, along with a 7.0-inch digital instruments display.
Some features on the car include ventilated seats, 360-degree cameras, electric sunroof, blind spot monitor, and six airbags.
The Tata Altroz Racer will get a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 118 bhp and 170 Nm – up 10 bhp and 30 Nm from the Altroz iTurbo. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Get more details on the story below: