Tata Curvv EV Accessories: Here’s what you can buy with the coupe electric SUV

Tata Motors has rolled out a host of optional accessories with the Curvv EV specifically designed around the electric coupe SUV. The accessories list includes enhancements for the exterior and interior.
The accessories list on the Tata Curvv EV includes piano black finished mud flaps, a taillamp extension, and carbon fibre spoiler, a door visor with chrome inserts, Curvv branding on headlamps, skid plates, roof rails, door protectors, and car cover shade.
The accessories list for the cabin includes floor mats, a screen guard, magnetic sun shade, scuff plates, and more.
Some of the optional accessories offered with the Tata Curvv EV are standard on the higher variants, so you can pick and choose the variant that offers the best deal for you.
The Tata Curvv EV accessories are priced from as low as Rs 400, and go up to Rs 8,500. The electric offering is priced between Rs 17.49 lakh and Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices are introductory for now.
