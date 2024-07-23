Tata Curvv EV: How It Evolved Over The Convept

We take a look at how the design of the Curvv EV has changed from the concept unveiled in 2022.
Recently revealed in production guise, the final design of the Curvv features some noticeable design differences over the 2022 concept.
The Curvv EV debuted in concept form back in 2022 with Tata showcasing two additional Curvv concepts - both previewing the internal combustion model - in the ensuing years.
Starting with the fascia, the production Curvv EV gets a new bumper, new headlamps and revised LED DRLs. The fascia design shares elements with the Nexon EV and also features the charging port in the nose.
Moving to the side, the coupe-like profile is basically unchanged with even the concept’s alloy wheel design carried over. Notable changes include a tweaked window line and dropping the concept’s floating C-pillar design.
At the back, the majority of the design is unchanged from the concept. The tail-lamps get a more smoked look while the triangular insets on the bumper now house secondary lights and reflectors.
Tata will launch the Curvv EV in India on August 7, 2024. The EV will be joined by an internal combustion model at a later date.
