Tata Harrier EV Bookings Open

The flagship Tata EV recently went on sale and is the first model from Tata to get an all-wheel drivetrain (QWD in Tata’s speak) setup for an electric car.

Bookings And Deliveries

The booking amount for the Harrier EV is set at Rs 21,000. Its deliveries will commence later this month.

Prices

The Harrier EV is priced from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 29.74 lakh (ex-showroom, chargerprices not included)

Features

It is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone AC, 360-degree camera, and powered and ventilated front seats. The Harrier EV also gets Level-2 ADAS, remote parking, and front and rear dashcams.

Electric Powertrain

The Harrier EV RWD features a 235 bhp electric motor with a 65 kWh or 75 kWh battery. The QWD variants get an additional 156 bhp electric motor, thus offering a combined output of 391 bhp/504 Nm.

Claimed Range

When it comes to range, the claimed figures are- 65 kWh RWD (538 km), 75 kWh RWD(627 km), and 75 kWh QWD (622 km).

