Bookings And Deliveries

The booking amount for the Harrier EV is set at Rs 21,000. Its deliveries will commence later this month.
The Harrier EV is priced from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 29.74 lakh (ex-showroom, chargerprices not included)
It is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone AC, 360-degree camera, and powered and ventilated front seats. The Harrier EV also gets Level-2 ADAS, remote parking, and front and rear dashcams.
The Harrier EV RWD features a 235 bhp electric motor with a 65 kWh or 75 kWh battery. The QWD variants get an additional 156 bhp electric motor, thus offering a combined output of 391 bhp/504 Nm.
When it comes to range, the claimed figures are- 65 kWh RWD (538 km), 75 kWh RWD(627 km), and 75 kWh QWD (622 km).