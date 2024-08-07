Tata Launches Curvv EV Starting At Rs. 17.49 Lakhs

Petrol & Diesel variants will be launched on September 2, 2024
The Coupé-SUV form factor has only been limited to the ultra-premium segment until now, but Tata Curvv changes that, being the first mass-market coupé SUV in India.
The Curvv EV looks nearly identical to the Nexon EV from the front, but the design changes dramatically post the B-Pillar, with the roofline swooping down for an aggressive coupé-like finish.
The Curvv EV gets similar interiors as the new-gen Tata models, featuring a minimalist theme and large screens.
The Tata Curvv EV will be offered with two battery pack options — 45 kW & 55 kW — with claimed range figures of 502 km & 585 km respectively; significantly higher than the Nexon EV.
The Curvv EV supports 1.2C fast charging rates, which means that a 70+ kW fast charger can top it up from 10 – 80% in just 40 minutes! Tata also claims that 15 minutes of charging can offer a range of up to 150 km.
The 45 kW battery pack is paired with a 110 kW (148 bhp) motor, while the 55 kW battery variants get a larger 123 kW (165 bhp motor); the latter is good for a 0–100 kmph sprint in just 8.6 seconds!
The Curvv EV packs a plethora of features, which include a 12.3-inch infotainment, 10.25- inch instrument cluster, 9-speaker JBL sound system, panoramic sunroof, and Tata’s Arcade. EV suite for the infotainment.
Tata Curvv EV range starts at an attractive price tag of Rs. 17.49 lakhs, going up to Rs. 21.99lakhs (introductory, ex-showroom)
The Tata Curvv will also be launched with two petrol and one diesel engine options, with either6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearboxes, on September 2, 2024.
