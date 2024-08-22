The Most Luxurious Mercedes-Maybach Convertible Is Here

Mercedes-Benz has pulled the wraps off
the new Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, bringing its most opulent convertible yet.
The new SL 680 is based on the AMG SL roadster and is the sportiest Maybach to date.
The SL gets the Maybach treatment with the illuminated chrome-heavy grille, new air vents in the front bumper with Maybach logos and a Mercedes hood ornament on the bonnet. A closer look reveals rose gold detailing within the headlamps, Maybach fender badges and logos on the foldable fabric roof.
The cabin is finished in white Napa leather, silver inserts and Maybach-specific graphics on the digital surfaces. Buyers can choose from Red Ambience or White Ambience colours with more options available on request.
The Maybach SL 680 gets the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with 577 bhp and 800 Nm and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.1 seconds with a top speed of 260 kmph. The convertible also gets a revised noise-optimized exhaust with more sound-deadening material.