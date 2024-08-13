Top 10 Stats About The Tata Curvv EV

Tata has launched its priciest EV yet! Here are the top 10 stats.
The Tata Curvv EV is offered in three trims or ‘Personas’ as the company calls it — Creative,Accomplished and Empowered.
Inside, the Curvv EV gets two Harman-made screens — a 12.3-inch touch screen infotainment and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.
The Curvv Ev is offered with six airbags as standard upping the safety quotient.
The Curvv EV also packs Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with around 20 functions.
The Curvv EV gets two battery pack options — 45 kWh & 55 kWh.
The Curvv EV offers up to 585 km range on the 55 kWh variants, and up to 502 km on the 45kWh variants.
The Curvv EV is powered by a liquid-cooled PMS motor that makes 152 bhp in the 45 kWh variants and 167 bhp in the 55 kWh variants.
The 55 kWh variant of the Curvv EV can go from 0–100 kmph in just 8.6 seconds, while the 45kWh variant is not far behind with 9 seconds to the ton.
The Curvv EV can be topped from 10–80% in just 40 minutes on a 70 kW (or higher) DC fast charger.
The Curvv EV’s introductory prices range from Rs 17.49 lakh for the base variant to Rs 21.99 lakh (All prices, ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line variant.
