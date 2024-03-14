Top 10 Upcoming Two-Wheelers In 2024

If 2023 was a blockbuster year for affordable performance motorcycles, 2024 is likely to be another bumper year for two-wheeler enthusiasts.
The Ather Rizta, a family-oriented electric scooter from Ather Energy which will be launched on April 6, 2024, at the Ather Community Day. It will go up against the likes of the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1 Air and Ola S1 X.
The world’s first CNG motorcycle is yet another ambitious project from Bajaj Auto. It will be a commuter workhorse with comfortable seating and the option to switch to petrol once the CNG is depleted.
Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch its first ever maxi-scooter, the Xoom 160 in India this year. Unveiled at EICMA 2023, the design of the Xoom 160 loosely resembles Honda’s X-ADV. We expect it to be launched in the first half of 2024.
While the launch may not be confirmed yet, but, Suzuki did showcase its middleweight adventure bike, the V-Strom 800 DE at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The V-Strom 800 DE sits between the V-Strom 650 XT and the V-Strom 1050 XT in global markets.
From adventure motorcycles to comeback of iconic names, there is a lot in store for 2024, link on the link for information on all the other upcoming India-bound two-wheelers coming to our shores this year.
Get full story details below: