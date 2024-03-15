Top Scramblers To Buy Instead Of Adventure Bikes 

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is yet another option for you, if the Himalayan is a bit too much for you and you want to stick to the Royal Enfield brand. It has been around for a while and the Scram is definitely more manageable than the Himalayan. With prices starting at Rs. 2.06 lakh, it is a good option in the segment.



Royal Enfield Scram 411

