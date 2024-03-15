Top Scramblers To Buy Instead Of Adventure Bikes 

Scrambler motorcycles offer the perfect blend of road-going and off-road capabilities. Which is why they can be all the bike one needs in his or her garage.
The Triumph Scrambler 400 X was one of the high-decibel launches last year and it definitely set the segment on fire, with its looks, near-impeccable quality, and great value-for-money proposition. Priced at Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom), the Scrambler 400 X from Triumph offers great performance, gets a decent set of features and is versatile too, like how scramblers should be.
The latest launch in the scrambler segment, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is based on the new-gen KTM 390 Duke and comes loaded with the same set of features that the Duke gets, at a price of Rs. 2.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The new 401 gets a 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine making 46 bhp and 39 Nm.
The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is yet another option for you, if the Himalayan is a bit too much for you and you want to stick to the Royal Enfield brand. It has been around for a while and the Scram is definitely more manageable than the Himalayan. With prices starting at Rs. 2.06 lakh, it is a good option in the segment.
Launched a couple of years ago, the Yezdi Scrambler may not be as popular as the other models in the segment, but it is a decent machine and is priced at Rs. 2.11 lakh, just a touch more expensive than the RE Scram 411. It gets a 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine making 29 bhp and 28 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
If you want to look a category above premium, then the Ducati Scrambler 2G is a good option too. It gets an 803 cc oil/air-cooled L-Twin engine which makes 73 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 65 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Being a new-gen model, it gets a decent set of features as well. Prices for the Scrambler 2G start at Rs. 10.39 lakh (ex-showroom).
Lastly, if you are looking for a full-blown premium scrambler, rather than an ADV, then there is the new and updated Triumph Scrambler 1200 X on the menu as well. Price for the Scrambler 1200 X start at Rs. 11.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1200 X features gets the same 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine making 89 bhp at 7,000 rpm with peak torque of 110 Nm at 4,250 rpm.
Get full story details below: