Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: What’s The Difference?

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor gets some new styling changes compared to its rebadged sibling, Fronx.
Toyota has gone for a more trapezoidal shape with a new honeycomb pattern for the grille, instead of the hexagon design of the Fronx. The use of chrome is also lesser on the Taisor.
Toyota has also changed the LED daytime running light signature to a dual-line design, which is more in line with the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.
Hide the brand logos inside the cabin and you will be left wondering which car is which. Yes, Toyota has taken no steps to differentiate the interior of the Taisor from the doner car’s cabin. The Taisor’s features list is also identical to the Fronx.
Under the hood, the Taisor gets the same engine options – the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder Kseries engine, and the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol – as the Fronx.
Depending on the variant you buy, the Taisor is about Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 25,000 more expensive than the Maruti Suzuki Fronx
