Specs Compared How does the new TVS Jupiter 110 compare against the Hero Xoom 110? Take a look.
The 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 is bigger than its predecessor but the Hero Xoom 110 is slightly longer at 1,881 mm. The Jupiter 110 measures 1848 mm in length. The TVS scooter is narrower at 665 mm but stands tall at 1258 mm, whereas the Xoom is shorter at 1118 mm.
The Hero Xoom 110 has a longer wheelbase at 1300 mm compared to the Jupiter’s 1275mm. However, the Xoom is heavier at 109 kg versus the TVS Jupiter’s 106 kg.
The new Jupiter 110 gets a substantially larger under-seat storage capacity at 33 litres, whereas the Hero Xoom’s boot is puny at 19.2 litres.
The TVS Jupiter 110 gets a larger 113.3 cc
single-cylinder engine with 7.9 bhp and 9.2 Nm. The Hero Xoom uses a 110.9 cc motor with slightly more power at 8.05 bhp but lower torque at 8.7 Nm.
The top variants of the TVS Jupiter get an LED DRL, a digital instrument cluster, a front fuel filler cap, Bluetooth connectivity and mild-hybrid tech. In comparison, the Hero Xoom 110 gets a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, cornering LED lamps, LED DRLs and aprojector headlamp, i3s engine start/stop function, and USB charging.
The TVS Jupiter 110 is priced between
Rs 73,700 and Rs 87,250, whereas the Hero Xoom110 is priced between
Rs 71,484 and Rs 79,967 (ex-showroom).