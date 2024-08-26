TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa 6G 110

We compare the new TVS Jupiter 110 with the country’s bestselling scooter - Honda Activa 6G.
The new TVS Jupiter is longer and taller than the Honda Activa 6G. It also gets a 15 mm longer wheelbase.
The new Jupiter’s seat is longer at 756 mm compared to the Activa’s 692 mm.
The TVS Jupiter weighs 106 kg (kerb) which is nearly identical to that of the Honda Activa 6G.
The new Jupiter 110 now gets a larger 113 cc engine with 7.9 bhp and 9.2 Nm, which boosts to 9.8 Nm with the Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). The Activa packs a 110 cc motor with7.7 bhp and a lesser 8.9 Nm of torque. Both are paired with a CVT unit.
The Jupiter is loaded with features with an LED DRL, a digital cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and more. The Activa gets the H-Smart technology with remote keylock, find my scooter, remotely operable fuel filler lid and keyless go. The Activa also gets a LED headlight and engine idle start-stop.
The Jupiter gets a front disc brake on the top variant while the Activa 6G comes with drum brakes on all variants.
The TVS Jupiter 110 undercuts the Activa 6G by nearly Rs 3,000 on lower variants, while the top variants are almost Rs 5,000 more expensive. The Jupiter also packs more equipment than the Activa 6G.