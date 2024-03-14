TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into France

TVS showcased a host of offerings in France including the Apache RR 310, Apache RTR 310, Ronin, as well as the all-electric iQube and X
The Indian two-wheeler giant has partnered with Emil Frey, a 100-year-old company for its distribution network and deep market insights in Europe.
The brand also showcased the popular NTorq 125 scooter.
TVS' expansion into Europe should open more avenues for the brand globally. We expect the company to announce its foray into more European markets in the coming years, in a staggered manner.
