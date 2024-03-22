Ultraviolette F77 Showcased At Motobike Istanbul Ahead Of Turkey Launch

Indian electric motorcycle manufacturer Ultraviolette Automotive has showcased its F77 electric motorcycle in Turkey, ahead of the brand's official entry into Turkey.
The Bengaluru-based EV start-up Utraviolette has joined hands with K-Rides, a subsidiary of Kibar Holding, for the sale of the F77 in Turkey. Ultraviolette is currently showcasing its F77 electric bike at the K-Rides pavilion at the ongoing Motobike Istanbul 2024 exhibition.
The Ultraviolette F77 is an impressive made-in-India electric motorcycle, which also holds the merit of being the fastest-production electric motorcycle in India. The electric motorcycle is capable of accelerating from 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds and is capable of achieving a top speed of 152 kmph.
Ultraviolette has introduced its Supernova DC fast-charging stations which are capable of charging up the F77 from 20 to 80 per cent in just 40 to 60 minutes. Currently, 10 such fast charging stations are operational, with over 100 fast charging stations in the pipeline.
