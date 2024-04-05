Upcoming Ather Rizta Details Revealed Before Launch

upcoming electric scooter will feature a big underseat storage space along with a second underseat compartment
The storage area has a deep and wide cavity, capable of accommodating a half-face helmet, a few groceries, a bag, a lunchbox and a few more items, confirming the main underseat storage will provide ample storage space.
In addition to the main storage compartment, there is also a small storage area by the seat's hinge for stowing small items like a wallet/purse or other knick-knacks.
Ather seems to have opted for a disc-drum arrangement unlike an all-disc setup on the 450X, to keep the costs in check and also keep the brake bite on the softer side considering it’s a family scooter. And lastly, also because the performance of the Rizta is likely to not be as potent as the 450X.
