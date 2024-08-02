Upcoming Bikes Arriving In India In August 2024

August 2024 will witness a bunch of two-wheeler unveils from the likes of Royal Enfield, Ola Electric and Triumph, among others.
Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the updated Classic 350 in India on August 12. It will retain the design from the current model but will get new paint schemes to look fresh.
Ola Electric’s first e-motorcycle is slated to be unveiled on August 15. Ola Electric's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, recently shared a teaser of test-riding this upcoming model.
Classic Legends, a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group, will launch the BSA Gold Star 650 in India on August 15, 2024.
The Triumph Daytona 660, listed on Triumph India’s website for some time, was initially scheduled for an April-May 2024 launch but was delayed. We expect Triumph to launch this model sometime in August.
