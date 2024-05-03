Upcoming Cars, SUVs To Be Launched In India In May 2024

In May 2024, there are a few significant launches anticipated in the coming weeks, including the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift and the updated Force Gurkha.
Maruti Suzuki recently opened bookings for the new-gen Swift, with the booking amount set at Rs 11,000. It is expected to launch in India on May 9, 2024.
The Tata Altroz Racer was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and is expected to hit the market sometime later in May.
The Tata Nexon iCNG is expected to join the brand’s CNG range this month. It was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.
The new Porsche Panamera is set to launch in India on May 4; however, Porsche India listed the model on its website, along with its starting price, in November last year.
