New Revolt Electric Motorcycle Spied

The upcoming Revolt electric motorcycle spied shows a new naked street design. The spy shots reveal a circular LED headlamp, multi-spoke alloy wheels and a new taillight similar to the one on the RV400.
The rear tyre appears to be wider than what we’ve seen on the existing Revolt e-bike as well as other electric motorcycles, promising a more premium offering.
The upcoming Revolt e-bike is expected to get an updated version of the RV400’s electric motor. The motor currently belts out 3 kW and 50 Nm of peak torque.
The new Revolt e-bike is expected to get a host of features including Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation. The bike is also expected to get a chain drive instead of a final belt drive system.