Upcoming Revolt Electric Motorcycle Spied: See Exclusive Pics

Revolt Motors is all set to launch a new electric motorcycle on September 17 and we’ve got our hands on exclusive spy images of the e-bike during its test runs. Check it out.

New Revolt Electric Motorcycle Spied

The upcoming Revolt electric motorcycle spied shows a new naked street design. The spy shots reveal a circular LED headlamp, multi-spoke alloy wheels and a new taillight similar to the one on the RV400.

New Revolt Electric Motorcycle Chunkier Rear Tyre

The rear tyre appears to be wider than what we’ve seen on the existing Revolt e-bike as well as other electric motorcycles, promising a more premium offering.

New Revolt Electric Motorcycle Expected Powertrain

The upcoming Revolt e-bike is expected to get an updated version of the RV400’s electric motor. The motor currently belts out 3 kW and 50 Nm of peak torque.

Revolt Electric Motorcycle Expected Features

The new Revolt e-bike is expected to get a host of features including Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation. The bike is also expected to get a chain drive instead of a final belt drive system.

Want to know more?
Read the full story here!

READY. FOR. NEXT.

Click Here