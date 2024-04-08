Updated Bajaj Pulsar N250 Launch Details Revealed

Bajaj Auto will be launching the updated 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 on April 10, 2024. car&bike has been invited for the launch and first ride of the new Pulsar N250 and we will be sharing our first impressions of the bike soon
The new Pulsar N250 is expected to get some updates, in the form of an all-new digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, as well as upside down front forks, along with other cosmetic changes, including a wider rear tyre than the current 130 section rear tyre.
The current Bajaj Pulsar N250 is powered by a 249 cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled two valve engine which develops 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Coupled to it is a 5-speed gearbox aided by a slip and assist clutch
With the updates, which may also include new paint options, as well as updated graphics, the Pulsar N250 is likely to become slightly more expensive than the current Rs. 1.50 lakh (Ex-showroom) price at which it retails at.
Get full story details below;