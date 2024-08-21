Updated Citroën C3 Launched In India

The update brings the choice of an Automatic Gearbox to the C3, along with some new features.
Citroën C3 has received a mild update following the launch of Basalt Coupé SUV, and it is expected that the C3 Aircross and ëC3 will also get updates soon.
The update brings a few new features to the C3, including projector LED headlamps, wing-mirror integrated turn indicators, and more.
However, the biggest talking point is the option of a 6-speed automatic gearbox, which was missed on the model before.
The manual variants of the updated Citroën C3 are priced between Rs. 6.16 – 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom), but the prices of the automatic variants aren't out yet.