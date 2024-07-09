Updated Mercedes-Benz EQB Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 70.9 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz has launched the updated version of the EQB, alongside the EQA SUV, in India.
The vehicle will be offered in two variants in India- the five-seat EQB 350 (priced at Rs 77.5 lakh, ex-showroom), and the seven-seat EQB 250+ (priced at Rs 70.9 lakh, ex-showroom)
Visually, the EQB’s front end has been tweaked to give it a refreshed appearance, now sporting a black panel grille, with a star pattern as standard while also receiving new alloy wheels.
On the inside, the EQB retains the same layout as before, and features two 10.25-inch screens for the digital instruments cluster and the infotainment display.
On the powertrain front, the EQB 350 is offered with a dual motor setup, churning out 284 bhp and 520 Nm of torque. The EQB 250+ on the other hand, is powered by a single-motor setup that puts out 185 bhp and 385 Nm of torque.
Both variants get a battery with a capacity of 70.5 kWh, that delivers a range of up to 535 km on the EQB 250+, and up to 447 km on the EQB 350 (both on the WLTP cycle).
While the seven-seat EQB has no direct competition in the Indian market, the EQB 350 goes up against the likes of the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the BMW iX1.
