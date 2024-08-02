Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 To Launch On August 12

Royal Enfield is preparing to update one of its best-selling 350 cc motorcycles in India.
The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will receive some cosmetic updates, including new paint schemes to refresh its look.
The updated Classic 350 is expected to feature new updates such as LED treatment for the headlights, pilot lamps, and tail lights.
It will continue to use the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder J-series engine, also found in the Bullet 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350.
Currently, the Classic 350 is priced between Rs 1.93 lakh and Rs 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The anticipated addition of new features in the 2024 model may result in a slight price increase.
