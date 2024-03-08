Volvo XC40 Recharge Lineup Grows with Launch of New Variant

Volvo Car India Launches a more affordable version of the XC40 Recharge electric SUV, named the XC40 Recharge 'Single', priced at Rs 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
The XC40 Recharge Single features a single motor powering the rear wheels, producing 238 bhp & 420 Nm of torque, with a slower 0-100kmph acceleration time of 7.3 seconds compared to the twin variant's 4.8 seconds
It has a smaller battery pack (69 kWh) compared to the twin variant (78 kWh), resulting in a range of up to 475 kilometers (WLTP)
Notable omission in equiptment include fog lamps, 'Pixel LED' headlights, 360-degree cameras, side parking assist, and the Harmon Kardo Sound system, replaced with an 8-speaker system
Volvo has announced changes to its naming system, discountinuing the 'Recharge' sub-brand from its electric and plu-ing hybrid models, with overseas branding changing to EX40 and EC40 for the XC40 Recharge & C40 Recharge repectively
