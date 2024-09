Volksfest 2024 Offers: Volkswagen Tiguan

The Tiguan gets benefits of up to ₹2.25 lakh including cash benefits of up to ₹1 lakh along with exchange benefits worth ₹75,000. Corporate buyers get an additional ₹50,000 off.



Volkswagen is offering discounts on the Tiguan only till September 30, whereas benefits on the Taigun and Virtus are available till October 31, 2024.