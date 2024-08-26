Xiaomi SU7 EV First Look!

The Chinese smartphone giant has ventured into the EV space; here’s a closer look
at its first offering.
The Xiaomi SU7 EV is a 4-door sedan that
sits in the same segment as the BYD Seal.
It features an aggressive and appealing design, though some elements may seem “inspired” from some sports cars.
The SU7 is nearly 5 metres long and has a whopping 3000 mm wheelbase, ensuring a good expanse of space inside. It also sports a large 517-litre boot and a 105-litre frunk (storage space under the bonnet).
The SU7 gets a skateboard platform with an integrated battery pack ensuring good structural rigidity, and a near 50:50 weight distribution between the front and rear axles promises good driving dynamics.
The SU7 is offered in 3 variants — standard,
Pro, and Max. The standard and Pro variants
are powered by a single motor, while the Max
gets a dual motor setup.
The SU7 Max has a claimed 0–100 kmph time of 2.78s, while 200 kmph comes up in just 10.67s! It has a claimed top speed of 265 kmph.
The three variants of SU7 get three different battery pack options, with claimed range between 700 – 830 km on a single charge.
The SU7 gets two high voltage platforms to choose from — 400V or 800V. When using a Xiaomi Super Charger, a 5 min charge can give up to 220 km range and a 15 min charge can deliver as much as 510 km range on the 800V variants.
The SU7 packs in a suite of high tech features, including a massive 56-inch heads up display, a huge 16.1 inch touchscreen display with 3K resolution, a 25-speaker music system with integrated speakers in front passenger headrests, level 2 ADAS, and a whole bunch more.
The Xiaomi SU7 is priced around Rs. 25 – 35 lakh in China, and if it arrives in India, we can expect a price tag of around Rs. 50 – 70 lakh after import duties.