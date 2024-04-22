Yamaha’s flagship scooter, the Aerox 155 now gets a new variant ‘ Version S’, which gets a smart key.

Yamaha Aerox 155 Scooter Launched With A Smart Key

The Aerox 155 with a smart key is priced at Rs. 1,50,600 lakh, which is around Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000 more expensive than the regular versions of the scooter.

Yamaha Aerox 155 With Smart Key: Price

The Aerox 155 Version S comes with a smart key that offers keyless start-up when in close proximity, has an immobiliser function and can also help locate the scooter by activating the indicators and a buzzing sound in crowded areas, like a parking lot.

Yamaha Aerox 155 With Smart Key: Features

The scooter continues to get the same technical specifications as before. A 155 cc singlecylinder, liquid-cooled engine with variable valve timing that makes 14.75 bhp at 8,000 rpm along with 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

Same Specifications As Before

The Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S will be exclusively available at Blue Square showrooms, in two colour schemes - Silver & Racing Blue. It goes up against the Aprilia SXR 160 in India.

Yamaha Aerox 155 Colours

