Yamaha Aerox 155 Scooter Launched With A Smart Key

Yamaha’s flagship scooter, the Aerox 155 now gets a new variant ‘ Version S’, which gets a smart key.
The Aerox 155 with a smart key is priced at Rs. 1,50,600 lakh, which is around Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000 more expensive than the regular versions of the scooter.
The Aerox 155 Version S comes with a smart key that offers keyless start-up when in close proximity, has an immobiliser function and can also help locate the scooter by activating the indicators and a buzzing sound in crowded areas, like a parking lot.
The scooter continues to get the same technical specifications as before. A 155 cc singlecylinder, liquid-cooled engine with variable valve timing that makes 14.75 bhp at 8,000 rpm along with 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.
The Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S will be exclusively available at Blue Square showrooms, in two colour schemes - Silver & Racing Blue. It goes up against the Aprilia SXR 160 in India.
