Yezdi Roadking Launch On The Cards?

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is all set to update its Yezdi portfolio with the new Roadking.
The Yezdi Roadking has a design that seems to be derived from the Yezdi Scrambler. But there are quite a few differences. For instance, the Roadking seems to have a single silencer, a twin-pod instrument console, a different fuel tank, a monoshock, alloy wheels and Pirelli tyres. All different from the Yezdi Scrambler.
The Roadking is likely to get a 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 29.36 bhp and 28.21 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox.
Yezdi will likely launch the Roadking in the coming months, probably by July 2024 and expect other motorcycles like the Scrambler, Adventure and the Roadster to be updated as well.
