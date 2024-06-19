Zero Emission Drive: A Car&Bike Initiative Presented By Kalpataru 

To commemorate World Environment Day this year, car&bike and Kalpataru undertook a first-of-its-kind initiative called the Zero Emission Drive.
The convoy comprised 10 EVs - Porsche Taycan, BMW iX, Audi Q8 E-Tron, Mecedes-Benz EQE SUV, BYD Seal, Volvo C40 Recharge, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Lexus UX, Kia EV6, and MG ZS EV.
After the flag-off, the drive took the route from Thane city towards Karjat. The convoy of colourful EVs grabbed a lot of attention from kids and adults alike.
A total of 30 saplings were planted by the patrons bringing the Zero Emission Drive to a very successful end.
Kalpataru’s urban township ParkCity was the starting point while their new weekend home destination Aria in Karjat is where the drive culminated
