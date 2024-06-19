Zero Emission Drive: A Car&Bike Initiative Presented By Kalpataru 

To commemorate World Environment Day this year, car&bike and Kalpataru undertook a first-of-its-kind initiative called the Zero Emission Drive.

The convoy comprised 10 EVs - Porsche Taycan, BMW iX, Audi Q8 E-Tron, Mecedes-Benz EQE SUV, BYD Seal, Volvo C40 Recharge, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Lexus UX, Kia EV6, and MG ZS EV.

Electric Cars for the Drive

After the flag-off, the drive took the route from Thane city towards Karjat. The convoy of colourful EVs grabbed a lot of attention from kids and adults alike.

Enroute Karjat

A total of 30 saplings were planted by the patrons bringing the Zero Emission Drive to a very successful end.

Tree plantation at Kalpataru’s Aria project

Kalpataru’s urban township ParkCity was the starting point while their new weekend home destination Aria in Karjat is where the drive culminated

Drive Culmination

