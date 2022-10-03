5 Things You Must Know If You Are Planning To Buy A Used Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the most popular subcompact SUVs in the country. Until the launch of the facelifted model earlier this year, the car was officially called Vitara Brezza. First launched in 2016, the Brezza has been in the Indian market for over 6 years now, and over 7.5 lakh units have been sold so far. In fact, in addition to the new car market, the Brezza is also very popular in the used car space. And if you too are among those planning to buy a used Maruti Suzuki Brezza, here are 5 things you must know before you start looking for one.

1. Before the Indian auto industry made the transition to the BS6 emission norms, the Brezza was only offered with a diesel engine - a 1.3-litre DDIS motor. And it was of the nicer engines in the segment. However, post the transition Maruti discontinued the engine, and offered the Brezza as a petrol-only car. So, the used car market is the only place where you can get your hands on a diesel Brezza.

While the current Brezza comes with a 1.5-litre engine, the pre-facelift BS6 model came with a 1.4-litre petrol motor.

2. The petrol version of the Brezza was launched in early 2020, so yes, getting your hands on a used model won't be difficult. However, do remember it is still fairly new so there won't be too many options also, it will be comparatively more expensive than the older diesel model. Also, the current Brezza comes with a 1.5-litre engine, while the pre-facelift BS6 model came with a 1.4-litre petrol motor.

3. The ride quality on the Brezza is quite nice, and the handling is also good. However, we feel the steering is a bit too light. Having said that, if you spend most of your time driving in the city, then the light steering will come in quite handy in traffic conditions.

The older Brezza (Vitara Brezza) was a diesel-only SUV powered by a 1.3-litre DDIS motor.

4. The Brezza has received a 4-star safety rating from the Global NCAP, making it the safest Maruti Suzuki vehicle in India. And that's saying something. Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX seats, parking sensors, and front seatbelt reminders are some of the safety features that come as standard with the Brezza.

5. Depending on the model year, the variant, and the condition of the car, you can get a used Maruti Suzuki Brezza for anywhere between Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh. So yes, it's not exactly cheap but a used car standard. However, Maruti Suzuki cars always attract high resale value, and this factor could come as a plus point if you decide to sell the car a few years later.