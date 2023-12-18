Login
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: Almost Palisade
21 minutes ago
7 mins read
Triumph Speed 400 Introductory Price Of Rs 2.23 Lakh Extended Till December 31
18 hours ago
1 mins read
Why Kia Reintroduced A Manual With The Facelifted Sonet Diesel
1 day ago
3 mins read
2023 Yamaha R3 Racetrack Review: Pricey Proposition!
2 days ago
8 mins read
2023 Yamaha YZF R3 And MT-03 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 4.60 Lakh
3 days ago
2 mins read
  • Made-in-India Jimny 5-Door Goes on Sale in Australia as Suzuki Jimny XL; Offered With ADAS
    Made-in-India Jimny 5-Door Goes on Sale in Australia as Suzuki Jimny XL; Offered With ADAS
    December 18, 2023
  • Kawasaki W175 Gets a Price Cut, New Colours
    Kawasaki W175 Gets a Price Cut, New Colours
    December 18, 2023
  • Mahindra Scorpio-N Scores Zero Stars in Australasian NCAP Crash Test
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Scores Zero Stars in Australasian NCAP Crash Test
    December 18, 2023
  • Land Rover Teases Its First Fully Electric Range Rover
    Land Rover Teases Its First Fully Electric Range Rover
    December 13, 2023
  • Tata Punch EV Spied Testing With New LED DRLs; Launch Likely In 2024
    Tata Punch EV Spied Testing With New LED DRLs; Launch Likely In 2024
    December 10, 2023
  • CFMoto’s New 675 Triple Engine Makes Over 100 bhp
    CFMoto’s New 675 Triple Engine Makes Over 100 bhp
    December 6, 2023
  • नई रॉयल एनफील्ड हिमालयन लॉन्च हुई
    नई रॉयल एनफील्ड हिमालयन लॉन्च हुई
    November 30, 2023
  • Skoda Kushaq & Slavia Elegance Editions Launched
    Skoda Kushaq & Slavia Elegance Editions Launched
    November 30, 2023
    2023 Lexus LX 500d Review: Grandeur Rewritten
    Japanese Luxury carmaker Lexus has launched the new geenration of its flagship SUV, the LX in the Indian market. The car has arrived with a new design, many more features and just a Diesel engine option. But is is worth almost Rs. 3 crore, ex-showroom? We take it out for a drive
    2023 Maserati Grecale First Drive Review | India Launch In Early 2024
    The Maserati Grecale is the smallest offering from the Italian marque, and with this, the luxury carmaker aims to expand its line-up to younger buyers. We recently got to test the India-bound compact luxury SUV in Tokyo, Japan, to see what this Porche Macan rival has to offer. it will be launched in India as early as the first quarter of 2024, and here’s our first drive review of the new 2023 Meserati Grecale.
    2023 HYUNDAI SANTA FE REVIEW: ALMOST PALISADE
    Earlier this year Hyundai took the wraps off the new 5th generation of the Santa Fe. A lot has changed on the SUV in this new iteration including a completely different design, many more features as well as drivetrain options. We were in Hyundai’s homeland Korea to sample how the Santa Fe has changed.
    Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Review: Worth the Extra Crore?
    Earlier this year British Luxury carmaker Bentley launched an extended wheelbase version of its most popular car the Bentayga in India. The SUV comes loaded with features including airline seats for the second row. We drive it and get driven in it.
    Maserati GranTurismo: First Look | India Launch In 2024
    The much anticipated Maserati GranTurismo has made its official Asia-Pacific (APAC) premier in Tokyo, Japan. The new flagship from the Italian Marque will be launched in India in the second quarter of 2024. The GranTurismo is offered both as an internal combustion engine (ICE) car and an Electric Vehicle (EV), and it will be the former that will come to India first. The EV will arrive sometime towards the end of 2024.
    JAWA 42 2.1 Dual Tone: Review | carandbike
    The Jawa 42 is the brand's modern take on its classic retro-styled motorcycles. And now the company has updated the 42 with cosmetic and mechanical updates, along with the option to opt for four new dual-tone liveries. Janak has spent some time with the new 42 and we will be telling you what all is new and how much of a difference it has made in making the motorcycle a better machine overall.
    Yamaha R3, MT-03 First Ride Review
    The Yamaha R3 makes a comeback with some updates, and along with it comes its naked sibling, the Yamaha MT-03. We spent a few laps around the Buddh International Circuit to see what’s good, what could have been better, and if these two are worth their steep price tags. 0:23 – Introduction 1:44 – Design & Features 2:03 – Ergonomics 3:02 – Yamaha R3 Performance & Handling 4:22 – Yamaha MT-03 Performance & Handling 5:01 – Verdict 6:00 – Price Positioning
    Old Royal Enfield Meets the Newest One | Bullet | Himalayan | carandbike
    #RoyalEnfield #RoyalEnfieldBullet #Bullet #RE The Bullet is a motorcycle that needs no introduction. Keeping everything from the past to the present together for Royal Enfield, the Bullet has been involved in a lot of stories in some way or the other. Having recently acquired an icon, Janak heads to Goa for his maiden trip on his Bullet to meet the newest Royal Enfield in town. Check out the video on the journey.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Review: Is It The Perfect ADV?
    Royal Enfield takes a shot at the global adventure bike segment with the all-new Himalayan 450. It’s a bike which has been dubbed “an evolution” of the original Himalayan, and now gets more performance, more capability, the latest tech and features. Could this be the perfect ADV? We spent some time in the Himalayas with the new Himalayan 450 to see what it’s all about.
    2023 Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle: Production-ready version ridden! | Review | carandbike
    Bangalore-based EV start-up Oben Electric has presented the production-ready version of the Rorr e-motorcycle. Marketed as an EV alternative in the 150 cc motorcycle space, we got to spend some time with it and check out the new features and changes made. How much better is the updated Rorr now? And does it make the cut to attract buyers to make the switch to EV in the two-wheeler market. Watch the review for all the answers.
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

    Jeep Grand Wagoneer
    Jeep Grand Wagoneer

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

    Hyundai New Creta
    Hyundai New Creta

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

    Honda HR-V
    Honda HR-V

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

    Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

    BMW 4 Series
    BMW 4 Series

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

    Skoda Enyaq iV
    Skoda Enyaq iV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

    Nissan New X-Trail
    Nissan New X-Trail

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

    MINI Countryman E
    MINI Countryman E

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

    Yamaha XSR155
    Yamaha XSR155

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

    Yezdi Roadking
    Yezdi Roadking

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

    Husqvarna Norden 901
    Husqvarna Norden 901

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

    Benelli Leoncino 800
    Benelli Leoncino 800

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

    Benelli 402 S
    Benelli 402 S

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

    Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
    Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

    Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
    Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

    TVS Zeppelin
    TVS Zeppelin

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

    Suzuki SV 650
    Suzuki SV 650

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

    Is KIA Seltos, a value for money car? Recently saw an accident video where the car was broken into 2 pieces. I have already booked the car after seeing all the good reviews. Please let us if I can still go on with the decision.

     We can’t comment on the accident as we don’t know the specifics of it. However, the Seltos does offer good value. Plus, the new one specifically gets some additional safety features. So yes, you can go ahead with it.

    Seshan Vijayraghvan

    Principal Correspondent

    How much does the Audi R8 cost in India?

    The Audi R8 is no longer on sale in India. You can look for one in the used car market.  

    Seshan Vijayraghvan

    Principal Correspondent

