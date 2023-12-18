View All
Japanese Luxury carmaker Lexus has launched the new geenration of its flagship SUV, the LX in the Indian market. The car has arrived with a new design, many more features and just a Diesel engine option. But is is worth almost Rs. 3 crore, ex-showroom? We take it out for a drive
The Maserati Grecale is the smallest offering from the Italian marque, and with this, the luxury carmaker aims to expand its line-up to younger buyers. We recently got to test the India-bound compact luxury SUV in Tokyo, Japan, to see what this Porche Macan rival has to offer. it will be launched in India as early as the first quarter of 2024, and here’s our first drive review of the new 2023 Meserati Grecale.
Earlier this year Hyundai took the wraps off the new 5th generation of the Santa Fe. A lot has changed on the SUV in this new iteration including a completely different design, many more features as well as drivetrain options. We were in Hyundai’s homeland Korea to sample how the Santa Fe has changed.
Earlier this year British Luxury carmaker Bentley launched an extended wheelbase version of its most popular car the Bentayga in India. The SUV comes loaded with features including airline seats for the second row. We drive it and get driven in it.
The much anticipated Maserati GranTurismo has made its official Asia-Pacific (APAC) premier in Tokyo, Japan. The new flagship from the Italian Marque will be launched in India in the second quarter of 2024. The GranTurismo is offered both as an internal combustion engine (ICE) car and an Electric Vehicle (EV), and it will be the former that will come to India first. The EV will arrive sometime towards the end of 2024.
The Jawa 42 is the brand's modern take on its classic retro-styled motorcycles. And now the company has updated the 42 with cosmetic and mechanical updates, along with the option to opt for four new dual-tone liveries. Janak has spent some time with the new 42 and we will be telling you what all is new and how much of a difference it has made in making the motorcycle a better machine overall.
The Yamaha R3 makes a comeback with some updates, and along with it comes its naked sibling, the Yamaha MT-03. We spent a few laps around the Buddh International Circuit to see what’s good, what could have been better, and if these two are worth their steep price tags. 0:23 – Introduction 1:44 – Design & Features 2:03 – Ergonomics 3:02 – Yamaha R3 Performance & Handling 4:22 – Yamaha MT-03 Performance & Handling 5:01 – Verdict 6:00 – Price Positioning
#RoyalEnfield #RoyalEnfieldBullet #Bullet #RE The Bullet is a motorcycle that needs no introduction. Keeping everything from the past to the present together for Royal Enfield, the Bullet has been involved in a lot of stories in some way or the other. Having recently acquired an icon, Janak heads to Goa for his maiden trip on his Bullet to meet the newest Royal Enfield in town. Check out the video on the journey.
Royal Enfield takes a shot at the global adventure bike segment with the all-new Himalayan 450. It’s a bike which has been dubbed “an evolution” of the original Himalayan, and now gets more performance, more capability, the latest tech and features. Could this be the perfect ADV? We spent some time in the Himalayas with the new Himalayan 450 to see what it’s all about.
Bangalore-based EV start-up Oben Electric has presented the production-ready version of the Rorr e-motorcycle. Marketed as an EV alternative in the 150 cc motorcycle space, we got to spend some time with it and check out the new features and changes made. How much better is the updated Rorr now? And does it make the cut to attract buyers to make the switch to EV in the two-wheeler market. Watch the review for all the answers.
Is KIA Seltos, a value for money car? Recently saw an accident video where the car was broken into 2 pieces. I have already booked the car after seeing all the good reviews. Please let us if I can still go on with the decision.
We can’t comment on the accident as we don’t know the specifics of it. However, the Seltos does offer good value. Plus, the new one specifically gets some additional safety features. So yes, you can go ahead with it.
Seshan Vijayraghvan
Principal Correspondent
How much does the Audi R8 cost in India?
The Audi R8 is no longer on sale in India. You can look for one in the used car market.
Seshan Vijayraghvan
Principal Correspondent
About Us
car&bike is not merely another name in the world of automotive portals. We bring together the best of both cars and bikes. Whether it's new cars, used cars or new bikes, we endeavour to guide you with everything related to wheels. Be it news, prices, reviews, dealers, launches, upcoming models or anything in between, car&bike is here to help!