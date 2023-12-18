Is KIA Seltos, a value for money car? Recently saw an accident video where the car was broken into 2 pieces. I have already booked the car after seeing all the good reviews. Please let us if I can still go on with the decision.

We can’t comment on the accident as we don’t know the specifics of it. However, the Seltos does offer good value. Plus, the new one specifically gets some additional safety features. So yes, you can go ahead with it.