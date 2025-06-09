HomeNews & Reviews
Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In India

Scooters are perhaps the most convenient – and most widely accessible – form of personal transportation for the Indian masses. We list out five of the cheapest scooters on sale in India today.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 9, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • All models bar one on this list have a 110 cc engine.
  • Most affordable entry-level variants are only equipped with drum brakes.
  • Three models on this list come from the country’s largest two-wheeler firm.

Convenience is the word that comes to mind when you think of the word ‘scooter’. Ever since the venerable Honda Activa arrived on the scene in the early 2000s, the masses have come to associate scooters with effortless, easy mobility, and today, there are scores of choices across segments for buyers. The fact is, scooters are the most convenient – and the most accessible – form of personal transport for a majority of the Indian audience, and yet, tightening regulations have spelled a sharp increase in scooter prices over the last few years.

 

Also Read: Top 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India 

 

In this piece, we take a look at five of the cheapest scooters you can buy in India today. Nearly every model here – bar one – has a 110 cc engine, and none of them come with a disc brake as standard.

 

(All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi)

 

1000167191

5) TVS Zest 110 (Gloss) – Rs 76,226

Fifth on this list is a scooter that has been part of TVS Motor Company’s two-wheeler lineup for ages – the Zest 110. An extension of the TVS Scooty lineup, the Zest 110 was launched in India all the way back in 2014, and has soldiered on as the most affordable scooter in the TVS portfolio for over a decade. It rides on 10-inch pressed steel wheels, has an accessible seat height of 760 mm, and at 103 kg (with 90 per cent fuel), is quite light, making it ideal for beginner riders. Its peppy 110 cc engine adds a dash of fun to what is an otherwise-mundane scooter.

 

1000167192

4) Honda Dio 110 STD – Rs 74,958  

Next up is another scooter that has seemingly been around forever – Honda's Dio 110. Aimed at the youth, the Dio offers a more striking design than the Activa, but in every other sense, the entry-level Dio is a bare-basic offering. Seat height is 765 mm, while the Dio 110’s kerb weight is rated at 106 kg. Unlike the Zest, the Dio has a 12-inch front wheel, but continues with a 10-inch rear wheel. It shares its time-tested 110 cc engine with the Activa 110.

 

1000167193

3) Hero Destini 125 Prime – Rs 72,799

Despite the launch of the second-generation Destini 125, Hero MotoCorp continues to sell the first-generation Destini, which is now named Destini 125 Prime. This is the only 125 cc scooter on this list, with its 124.6 cc air-cooled unit producing a peak 9 bhp and 10.36 Nm of torque. The Destini Prime rides on 10-inch wheels, and at 778 mm, has a taller seat height than other scooters on this list. At 115 kg, it is also quite heavy.

 

Also Read: Top 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India

 

1000167194

2) Hero Xoom 110 LX – Rs 72,284

The newest model on this list is the Hero Xoom 110, with the entry-level variant priced at Rs 72,284. Its freshness is visible in its design and styling, as the Xoom 110 has the power to make heads turn on the road. Its 110.9 cc engine produces 8.05 bhp and 8.7 Nm of torque. The Xoom 110 is also the only scooter on this list to employ a 12-inch wheel at both ends. Its seat height is 770 mm, and kerb weight is 108 kg.

 

1000167196

1) Hero Pleasure Plus LX – Rs 71,763  

The most affordable scooter on sale in India today also happens to be one of the oldest. Being Hero MotoCorp’s entry-level scooter, the Pleasure Plus is aimed at first-time two-wheeler riders, and its compact design and light weight (104 kg) are a clear giveaway of the scooter’s target audience. It rides on 10-inch pressed steel wheels, and shares its base 110.9 cc engine with the Xoom 110, with similar power output figures.

