Adani To Build Batteries In India With BYD? Here’s The Official Response

Adani Industries has denied media reports suggesting that the group is in talks with Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD and Beijing Welion New Energy to make batteries for electric vehicles in India. According to a report published in the Bloomberg on Monday, the Indian conglomerate is exploring a tie-up with the two Chinese companies to expand its base in the rapidly growing clean energy sector in the country.

Adani already has a network of EV charging stations across the country

In a filing with National Stock Exchange, Adani Industries said, “We categorically deny Bloomberg's report on 4th August 2025 suggesting a tie-up between the Adani Group and Chinese companies BYD and Beijing Welion New Energy Technology. This report is baseless, inaccurate and misleading. The Adani Group is not exploring any form of collaboration with BYD for battery manufacturing in India. Similarly, we are not engaged in any discussions with Beijing Welion New Energy Technology for a partnership of any kind.”

Chairman of the Adani group, Gautam Adani recently visited the China-based headquarters of the world’s largest manufacturer of Lithium-ion batteries, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL), triggering speculation that the brand is contemplating expanding its clean energy business in the country. With a possible partnership with BYD now denied, the group could announce a tie-up with CATL and eventually setup a gigafactory in India.