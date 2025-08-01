HomeNews & Reviews
Two-Wheeler Sales July 2025: Bajaj Auto Registers Dip; TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth

Bajaj Auto witnessed a drop in domestic sales, while its exports registered double-digit year-on-year growth.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on August 1, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • TVS sold over 4.56 lakh units in July 2025; 29 per cent y-o-y growth
  • Royal Enfield sales grew by 31 per cent y-o-y
  • Bajaj Auto recorded two-wheeler sales of 2,96,247

Two-wheeler manufacturers in India have started releasing their sales figures for July 2025. Among the major players, Bajaj Auto has once again reported a year-on-year decline in domestic sales, while TVS Motor, Suzuki Motorcycle, and Royal Enfield have all posted growth. Here's a look at how the two-wheeler brands performed in July 2025. 

 

TVS Motor Company 

2025 suzuki access vs tvs jupiter 125 hero destini 125 carandbike 37

TVS Motor Company reported monthly sales of 4,56,350 units in July 2025, reflecting a 29 per cent year-on-year growth. Total two-wheeler sales reached 4,38,790 units, marking a 29 per cent increase. Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 3,08,720 units, registering a 21 per cent growth. Motorcycles recorded sales of 2,01,494 units, showing a 25 per cent rise, while scooters posted 198,265 units, with 42 per cent growth. Electric two-wheeler sales were 23,605 units, reflecting a 10 per cent increase.  

   

However, the company noted that rare earth magnet availability continues to present challenges in the short to medium term. On the export front, two-wheeler exports accounted for 1,30,070 units, marking a 52 per cent increase over the previous year. 

 

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Freedom image 4

Bajaj Auto reported total two-wheeler sales of 2,96,247 units in July 2025. Domestic sales stood at 1,39,279 units, registering an 18 per cent year-on-year decline, while exports accounted for 1,56,968 units, reflecting a 22 per cent growth. For the April to July 2025 period, Bajaj Auto recorded total two-wheeler sales of 12,45,038 units, nearly flat compared to the same period last year. Domestic two-wheeler sales declined by 11 per cent, with 6,68,623 units recorded sales, while exports witnessed a growth of 16 per cent with 5,76,415 units sold, partially offsetting the domestic slowdown.

 

Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Access 125 30

Suzuki Motorcycle India reported total sales of 1,13,600 units, reflecting a 3 per cent decline compared to the same month last year. Domestic sales stood at 96,029 units, down by 5 per cent year-on-year, while exports grew by 9 per cent, with 17,571 units shipped in July 2025.

 

Royal Enfield 

LT RE Bullet 350 13

Royal Enfield reported total motorcycle sales of 88,045 units, registering a 31 per cent year-on-year growth. Domestic sales spiked by 25 per cent to 76,254 units, while exports nearly doubled with a 95 per cent increase, reaching 11,791 units. For the April-July 2025 period, the company sold 3,53,573 motorcycles, marking a 20 per cent growth compared to the same period last year. Domestic sales during this timeframe grew by 15 per cent to 3,05,033 units, while exports surged by 72 per cent, with 48,540 units recorded sales.  

 

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details.

