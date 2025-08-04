Entry-Level Harley-Davidson Sprint To Be Introduced In 2026

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Tesla Delhi Showroom To Open On August 11Hero Mavrick 440 Discontinued In IndiaIndia’s First Tesla Supercharger Goes Live In Mumbai: All You Need To KnowAdani To Build Batteries In India With BYD? Here’s The Official ResponseEntry-Level Harley-Davidson Sprint To Be Introduced In 2026
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Pack 2 -- VALUE pick of the range? 🤔 | Features + On-Road Prices | First LookMahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Pack 2 -- VALUE pick of the range? 🤔 | Features + On-Road Prices | First Look2026 Volvo XC60 Review: SUV Gets A Major Refresh
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
VinFast VF7Mahindra BE.05Mercedes-AMG CLE 53MG ZS HEVMahindra XUV.e8
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberBenelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Royal Enfield Himalayan 750Suzuki E-Access
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Entry-Level Harley-Davidson Sprint To Be Introduced In 2026

Along with the Harley-Davidson Sprint, a second entry-level cruiser model will be part of the brand’s 2026 line-up.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 4, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Harley-Davidson Sprint confirmed for 2026
  • H-D Sprint will be brand's new entry-level model
  • A second entry-level model is also being planned

Harley-Davidson is getting ready to introduce a new entry-level model in its global portfolio with the Sprint name in 2026. The new bike will be revealed later this year and will be a small displacement model to be sold in the US, as well as international markets. Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz made this announcement during a recent earnings call. Zeitz said that the Harley-Davidson Sprint has been in development since 2021, and that a second entry-level cruiser model will also be introduced in 2026.

 

Also Read: MY25 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Launched In India

 

Harley-Davidson’s CEO didn’t mention any more details about the new models but announced that the Sprint will be presented at Harley-Davidson’s dealer meeting in October 2025, indicating that there is a real possibility of the bike being shown to the public shortly after, possibly even at the EICMA 2025 show in Milan in November. 

 

Also Read: Harley-Davidson, Hero MotoCorp To Co-Develop All-New Motorcycle

 

“Inspired by our heritage and the spirit of the iconic Harley Davidson Sprint motorcycle, this new bike embodies boldness, irreverence and fun, capturing the rebellious energy that defines the Harley-Davidson experience,” said Zeitz. 

 

“Scheduled for release in 2026 and for presentation to our global dealer network in October, I’m pleased to share that we’re targeting an entry price below $6,000 We believe this motorcycle will not only be highly accessible, but also profitable, marking a significant step forward in driving Harley-Davidson’s future profitable growth and opening up a new path in motorcycle segment for the company in future years for its key markets.”

 

The original Sprint was a small displacement model introduced after Harley-Davidson acquired 50 per cent of Italian brand Aermacchi’s motorcycle division in 1960. In 1961, Harley-Davidson imported Aermacchi’s 250 cc model with a horizontal single-cylinder engine and was rebranded and marketed as the Harley-Davidson Sprint. In 1969, the engine size was increased to 350 cc, and remained in production till 1974, when the model was discontinued.

 

So far, it is unclear if the new Harley-Davidson Sprint is being developed in the US or if at all it will be manufactured elsewhere, or if it will be introduced in India as well. Currently, Harley-Davidson’s entry-level model is the made-in-India X440, manufactured in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp.

# Harley-Davidson Sprint# H-D Sprint# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Latest News

  • American EV giant will open its second India experience center in the national capital on August 11
    Tesla Delhi Showroom To Open On August 11
  • The Mavrick was launched in India in March 2024 and struggled to garner attention in the 15 months it was on sale for.
    Hero Mavrick 440 Discontinued In India
  • The dedicated Tesla charging station will house four DC fast chargers and four AC chargers, and at the moment, only Tesla vehicles can be charged here. The Tesla Supercharger is located at the P1 Parking of One BKC, Mumbai.
    India’s First Tesla Supercharger Goes Live In Mumbai: All You Need To Know
  • News Reports suggest that Adani Industries is in talks with Chinese carmaker BYD to build batteries for electric vehicles in India
    Adani To Build Batteries In India With BYD? Here’s The Official Response
  • Along with the Harley-Davidson Sprint, a second entry-level cruiser model will be part of the brand’s 2026 line-up.
    Entry-Level Harley-Davidson Sprint To Be Introduced In 2026
  • The Kuro edition, expected to be based on the top-spec Tekna Plus trim, will be centred around a black theme
    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Teased; Launch Imminent
  • The BMW F 450 GS is expected to make its world debut towards the end of the year
    Production BMW F 450 GS Revealed In Design Patents Ahead Of 2025 Debut
  • Here’s a look at how all the major automotive companies in India fared in July 2025
    Auto Sales July 2025: Mahindra, Kia Report Growth; Tata, Hyundai Sales Decline
  • Bajaj Auto witnessed a drop in domestic sales, while its exports registered double-digit year-on-year growth.
    Two-Wheeler Sales July 2025: Bajaj Auto Registers Dip; TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth
  • The MT-15 gets a new top-spec variant along with 3 new colour schemes in total.
    Yamaha MT-15 2.0 DLX Launched At Rs 1.81 Lakh; Gains Colour TFT Display
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Entry-Level Harley-Davidson Sprint To Be Introduced In 2026