Entry-Level Harley-Davidson Sprint To Be Introduced In 2026

Harley-Davidson is getting ready to introduce a new entry-level model in its global portfolio with the Sprint name in 2026. The new bike will be revealed later this year and will be a small displacement model to be sold in the US, as well as international markets. Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz made this announcement during a recent earnings call. Zeitz said that the Harley-Davidson Sprint has been in development since 2021, and that a second entry-level cruiser model will also be introduced in 2026.

Also Read: MY25 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Launched In India

Harley-Davidson’s CEO didn’t mention any more details about the new models but announced that the Sprint will be presented at Harley-Davidson’s dealer meeting in October 2025, indicating that there is a real possibility of the bike being shown to the public shortly after, possibly even at the EICMA 2025 show in Milan in November.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson, Hero MotoCorp To Co-Develop All-New Motorcycle

“Inspired by our heritage and the spirit of the iconic Harley Davidson Sprint motorcycle, this new bike embodies boldness, irreverence and fun, capturing the rebellious energy that defines the Harley-Davidson experience,” said Zeitz.

“Scheduled for release in 2026 and for presentation to our global dealer network in October, I’m pleased to share that we’re targeting an entry price below $6,000 We believe this motorcycle will not only be highly accessible, but also profitable, marking a significant step forward in driving Harley-Davidson’s future profitable growth and opening up a new path in motorcycle segment for the company in future years for its key markets.”

The original Sprint was a small displacement model introduced after Harley-Davidson acquired 50 per cent of Italian brand Aermacchi’s motorcycle division in 1960. In 1961, Harley-Davidson imported Aermacchi’s 250 cc model with a horizontal single-cylinder engine and was rebranded and marketed as the Harley-Davidson Sprint. In 1969, the engine size was increased to 350 cc, and remained in production till 1974, when the model was discontinued.

So far, it is unclear if the new Harley-Davidson Sprint is being developed in the US or if at all it will be manufactured elsewhere, or if it will be introduced in India as well. Currently, Harley-Davidson’s entry-level model is the made-in-India X440, manufactured in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp.