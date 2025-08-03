HomeNews & Reviews
Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Teased; Launch Imminent

The Kuro edition, expected to be based on the top-spec Tekna Plus trim, will be centred around a black theme
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on August 3, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Expected to get an all-black exterior and all-black interior.
  • Expected to be based on the top-spec Tekna Plus trim.
  • Will continue to get the same crop of engines.

Nissan India is all set to launch the Kuro Edition of the facelifted Magnite in the Indian market. The company has also dropped a teaser for the same. ‘Kuro’, which means black in Japanese, is essentially a special-edition version of the subcompact SUV, centred around a black theme. The Kuro Edition is expected to be based on the top-spec Tekna Plus trim, while remaining mechanically identical. This variant will also carry a slight premium over the standard version.

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Secures Five Stars In Second Round Of Global NCAP Crash Tests
 

undefined

Visually, the new model will be finished in a black shade and likely feature a range of blacked-out exterior elements. For reference, the older model featured a black grille, grille surrounds, roof rails, door handles, alloy wheels and window accents, in addition to red brake calipers. While the interior layout will remain identical to the standard model, it will likely get all-black upholstery and trims. 

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Now Offered With CNG Kit For An Additional Rs 74,999
 

On the powertrain front, the Magnite Kuro will continue to be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine offered in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms. The naturally aspirated engine develops 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged variant produces 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, an automated manual transmission for the naturally aspirated engine, and a CVT automatic for the turbocharged version.


 

