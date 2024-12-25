Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP

The Bharat NCAP crash test program went online in August 2023 and since then the Indian crash test agency has tested over 10 vehicles. Mahindra and Tata have primarily dominated the list of cars tested though both Hyundai and Citroen too have tested the waters in the past few months. Here is a look at how the cars tested so far rank:



Tata Punch EV - 5 Stars



Adult Occupant Protection Score - 31.46 out of 32

Child Occupant Protection Score - 45 out of 49

Tata’s entry electric SUV currently leads the list with the highest score yet for both adult and child occupant protection. The micro-SUV secured a full 5-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection. The Punch EV was awarded 31.46 out of 32 points for adult occupant protection offering adequate to good protection to both the driver and front passenger in frontal-offset and side impact tests. Moving to child occupant protection, the Punch EV managed a score of 45 points out of a total 49, securing full points for occupant protection and performance of the child restrain systems. The EV however lost points in the vehicle assessment test.

Mahindra Thar Roxx - 5 Stars

Adult Occupant Protection Score - 31.09 out of 32

Child Occupant Protection Score - 45 out of 49

The new five-door Thar Roxx is the safest Mahindra SUV on this list. The SUV was part of a trio of models including the XUV 3XO and XUV 400 that were tested by Bharat NCAP with the results being declared last month. The Roxx received an adult occupant protection score of 31.09 out of 32 making it second to the Punch EV though the child occupant protection score of 45 out of 49 was identical. The Roxx offered between good and adequate protection to adult occupants in the frontal off-set and side impact tests. For child occupants, the Roxx scored full points for dynamic testing and child restrain system installation but dropped points in the vehicle assessment score.



Hyundai Tucson - 5 Stars

Adult Occupant Protection Score - 30.84 out of 32

Child Occupant Protection Score - 31 out of 49

Hyundai’s premium SUV, the Tucson takes third place on the list also securing a full 5-star rating but falling down the list due to securing lower points. The SUV secured 30.84 points out of 32 for adult occupant protection dropping points in the frontal off-set barrier crash test. The SUV however offered between good and adequate protection to adult occupants in both frontal and side impact testing. For child occupant protection, the SUV secured 41 out of 49 points, dropping points only in the vehicle assessment score. The SUV was awarded full points in dynamic score and child seat installation score.

Tata Curvv EV - 5 Stars



Adult Occupant Protection Score - 30.81 out of 32

Child Occupant Protection Score - 44.83 out of 49

Bharat NCAP has tested both the internal combustion (ICE) and the all-electric variants of the Tata Curvv with the latter securing the higher rating. Both the ICE and EV secured full five-star rating with the latter scoring 30.81 out of 32 in adult occupant protection to the internal combustion model’s 29.50. The EV offered good to adequate levels of protection to adult occupants in the frontal off-set and side impact testing. Moving to child occupant protection, the electric SUV secured 44.83 points of of 49 dropping points in the dynamic score and vehicle assessment score.

Mahindra XUV 400 - 5 Stars

Adult Occupant Protection Score - 30.38 out of 32

Child Occupant Protection Score - 42 out of 49

The second Mahindra SUV to make the list, the all-electric XUV 400 rounds out the top 5 listing. The EV secured 30.38 points out of 32 - just edging out the Tata Harrier and Safari (30.08) from the list. In adult occupant protection, the 400 dropped points in the frontal offset crash test offered adequate to good levels of protection to occupants. The SUV however secured full points for side impact testing. On the child occupant safety front, the SUV secured 43 out of 49 points. The SUV lost out on points in the vehicle assessment score though it secured full points in the dynamic score and child seat restraint installation score.

