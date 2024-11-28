Hyundai Tucson Bags 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Test
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
Published on November 28, 2024
Highlights
- Scored 5 stars in adult and child occupant safety
- Achieved a full 16/16 in the side movable deformable barrier test
- 2.0-petrol AT variants have been tested
Hyundai’s premium midsize SUV, the Tucson, has earned a 5-star safety rating under the Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) crash test assessment. This marks the first Hyundai passenger vehicle to be tested under the new Indian safety evaluation standards. The Tucson, currently in its fourth generation, debuted in India in 2022 and had previously achieved a 3-star rating in the Latin NCAP crash tests conducted the same year.
Detailed Safety Performance in Bharat NCAP
In the BNCAP evaluation, Tucson performed satisfactorily in adult occupant protection, scoring 30.84 out of 32 points. A closer look at the report reveals that in the frontal offset crash test, the SUV scored 14.84 out of 16 points, implying largely “good” protection for both driver and front passenger. The driver’s chest received “adequate” protection, while all other areas were rated “good.” The driver’s footwell was rated “adequate,” while the co-passenger’s area was rated “good.”
In the Side Impact Test, the SUV achieved a perfect score of 16.00 out of 16 points. For child occupant protection, Tucson earned 41.00 out of 49 points, also receiving a 5-star rating in this category. The child restraint systems for both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies were installed in the rear seats – facing backwards – and achieved a dynamic score of 24 out of 24. The vehicle assessment received a score of 5 out of 13, while the child restraint installation earned 12 out of 12 points.
Variants and Safety Features
The crash tests were conducted on the Platinum and Signature variants equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with an automatic transmission. The SUV comes with standard safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, seatbelt reminders for all seats, and more. Additionally, the top-end Signature variant is equipped with Hyundai’s SmartSense ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) suite.
