New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Earns Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests

Set to be launched on November 11, the fourth-generation Dzire – which will be available in both petrol and CNG forms at launch – has become the first Maruti to secure five stars from GNCAP.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire receives five stars for adult occupant protection in Global NCAP crash tests.
  • Fourth-generation sedan earned four stars for child occupant protection.
  • Electronic stability control and six airbags part of standard safety kit on new Dzire.

In what is possibly the biggest fillip it could have received ahead of its launch, the 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire has secured a five-star rating from vehicle safety watchdog Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP). With just a few days to go before it goes on sale on November 11, the fourth-generation Dzire has become the first Maruti Suzuki product to notch up five stars for adult occupant protection in Global NCAP crash tests, with the previous best showing from a Maruti being the four stars that the Vitara Brezza subcompact SUV bagged in 2018, under the comparatively less stringent test protocol at the time. The new Dzire is also the first Maruti to secure four stars for child occupant protection, bettering the Ertiga's three-star performance.

 

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Unveiled; Gets Electric Sunroof, New Three-Cylinder Engine

 

new maruti suzuki dzire earns five stars in global ncap crash tests watch video full score revealed carandbike 3

The new Dzire scored 31.24 points out of a total 34 for adult occupant protection.

 

New Maruti Dzire Global NCAP Crash Tests: Adult Occupant Protection Scores

 

A look at the full test report reveals the new Dzire scored 31.24 points out of a total 34 for adult occupant protection. According to the report, in the frontal offset crash test, protection offered to the driver’s and front passenger’s head and neck was good, while protection for the driver’s chest was marginal. The front passenger’s chest had adequate protection; protection for the driver’s and passenger’s knees was good, and protection for their tibias was deemed adequate. 

 

new maruti suzuki dzire earns five stars in global ncap crash tests watch video full score revealed carandbike 1

Protection in the side pole impact test was rated good.

 

The footwell area was rated stable, as was the bodyshell, which Global NCAP states is ‘capable of withstanding further loadings’. In the side impact test, protection for the test dummy’s head, chest, abdomen and pelvis was good, and in the side pole impact test, protection for the head, abdomen and pelvis was also good, but protection for the chest was marginal.

 

Also Read: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

 

New Maruti Dzire Global NCAP Crash Tests: Child Occupant Protection Scores

On child occupant protection, the 2025 Dzire scored 39.20 points out of a total 49, which resulted in a four-star rating on this front. In the frontal offset crash test, the child seat for the 3-year-old dummy – installed forward-facing using the ISOFIX anchorages and a top tether – succeeded in preventing excessive forward movement during the frontal impact offering full protection to the head and chest, but offered limited protection to the dummy’s neck. The child seat for the 18 month old – installed rearward facing using the ISOFIX anchorages and a support leg – was able to prevent head exposure, offering full protection. 

 

 

In the side impact test, the child restraint system for both the 18-month-old as well as 3-year-old dummies showed full protection during the crash. However, the report notes there is no provision to disconnect the front passenger airbag in case a rearward facing child seat is installed.


New Maruti Dzire: Standard safety equipment

With the new Dzire, Maruti Suzuki is offering a longer list of standard safety features. These include six airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, three-point seatbelts for all five passengers, along with anti-lock brakes, a seat belt reminder system and rear parking sensors that are mandatory.

 

However, it wasn’t all rosy for Maruti Suzuki, as Global NCAP also crash-tested the outgoing Dzire – which has been hugely popular – and gave it a measly two stars for both adult and child occupant protection.

