Kinetic DX Electric Scooter Launch Details Revealed

Just after reports of Kinetic Green filing design patents for what is expected to be a modern electric version of the original Kinetic Honda DX scooter, we now have confirmation of a launch date of the new Kinetic DX. The new Kinetic DX will be launched on July 28, 2025, when prices, and full specifications, including performance, range and features will be revealed. The new Kinetic DX is expected to be a family-oriented electric scooter which will compete against the likes of the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and the recently launched Hero Vida VX2.

As we have seen from spy shots of a test mule, the design of the new Kinetic DX seems to take some inspiration from the iconic two-stroke Kinetic Honda DX scooter from the 1980s. The classic silhouette of the original Kinetic Honda DX is visibly noticeable on the test mules seen recently, right from the front apron, the fender design to the side panels.

The overall design leaves no doubt that it is a modern interpretation of the classic Kinetic Honda design, which was so well-received and loved by many for its reliability, performance and ease of use. The original Kinetic Honda DX featured an automatic continuously variable transmission (CVT) and push-button electric start, revolutionary features and first in India when it was launched in the mid ‘80s.

The new Kinetic DX electric scooter is expected to ride on standard 12-inch wheels front and rear, as well as sport a front disc brake. As seen in test mules earlier, suspension set-up will likely be a telescopic fork up front and dual rear shocks. What remains to be seen is the performance from what appears to be a hub-mounted motor, and the range, as well as the kind of battery options and charging time the new Kinetic DX will have. Will the new Kinetic DX be able to recreate the magic and success of the iconic two-stroke Kinetic Honda DX? More details coming soon, here at car&bike, once the new electric scooter makes its debut!

