Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Recalled Over Engine Issue
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on July 18, 2025
Highlights
- 17,792 motorcycles affected in the USA alone
- Issue stems from crankshaft bolts
- Subjected to markets across the UK and Europe as well
Kawasaki has issued a recall for its Ninja ZX-6R motorcycles from the 2024 and 2025 model years, citing a possible engine-related flaw that may lead to power loss or complete engine seizure. The company filed the recall with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on June 4, 2025.
The reported issue involves crankshaft bolts that may have been excessively tightened during manufacturing. This could damage the engine’s metal crankshaft bushing, potentially leading to mechanical issues such as unusual engine noise, reduced power output, or, in severe cases, complete engine failure. Such outcomes could pose a safety hazard if not promptly addressed.
In the United States, approximately 17,792 motorcycles are affected by the recall. These include units produced between April 3, 2023, and June 28, 2025. Kawasaki has advised owners of the impacted bikes to stop riding them immediately and to contact authorised dealerships to arrange for a detailed inspection. If necessary, repairs, including crankshaft assembly replacement, will be carried out at no cost.
Although this recall originated in the U.S., it extends to international markets, with similar announcements in Europe and other regions. As of the recall’s filing date, Kawasaki has not reported any incidents or injuries linked to the defect. It remains to be seen if any recall notice will be issued in India as well.
