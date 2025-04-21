2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at Rs. 7.27 lakh

Kawasaki has been updating its motorcycle lineup, bringing subtle refreshes to the range. The Japanese auto giant has now launched the 2025 iteration of its popular middleweight sportbike, the Ninja 650, in India. The new model is priced at Rs 7.27 lakh (ex-showroom), marking a price increase of Rs 11,000 over the previous version, which was available at Rs 7.16 lakh.

The 2025 model year Ninja 650 receives cosmetic updates in the form of a new lime green colour scheme. This paint option, also known as the Kawasaki Racing Team Edition (KRT), is similar to other ‘R’ series bikes in Kawasaki’s portfolio, including the Ninja ZX-6R. The design features prominent green bodywork complemented by yellow, white, and black graphics on the fairing, fuel tank, and lower panels. Notably, this is the only colour option available for the 2025 model year.

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by the 649 cc parallel-twin engine that belts out 67.31 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The bike is built on a trellis steel frame and is equipped with a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by dual front disc brakes and a single disc at the rear. The bike has a kerb weight of 196 kg and a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres.

Feature-wise, the Ninja 650 retains its 4.3-inch full-digital TFT colour display, which supports smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology app. Other features of interest include Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), an assist and slipper clutch, and standard LED lighting, among others.

Meanwhile, Kawasaki is currently offering a flat Rs 25,000 discount on the outgoing Ninja 650 model, valid until May 2025 or until stocks last.